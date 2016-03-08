Chiellini reveals how he could've joined Real Madrid
24 May at 15:00In a recent interview with Tuttosport, Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini revealed how he could've ended up at Real Madrid several years back, thus missing out on the glory years of the Bianconeri
"In 2010, there was the possibility of going to Real Madrid. I suffered a lot from finished 7th in the league two years in a row, especially during the second one I didn't live well. In addition to this, I would've liked to have an experience abroad.
The defender also revealed why he never ended up leaving, stating that the thought of doing so held him back once the opportunity came around.
"In England, in Spain, even in Germany. I like to learn about different cultures, new languages. The thought of leaving, though, slowed me down a lot. I never moved because of this. It's either Juventus that send you away, or you stay, at least so it was for me," he concluded.
