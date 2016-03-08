Chiellini reveals one thing Juventus did wrong vs Man Utd

chiellini, juventus, testa, united, 2018/19
08 November at 14:40
Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday evening, losing 2-1 to Manchester United as the Red Devils fought back from 1-0 down, scoring twice in the last ten minutes to pick up an important win against the Bianconeri.
 
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Juventus captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini revealed his immediate thoughts, reflecting on what went wrong:
 
“There were many opportunities to close it, excellent game. We need teaching, if we want to get to Madrid we have to grow and learn from these mistakes. The details that make the difference, we deserved to win with two goals of difference.
 
“Today we had to finish the qualification, we are complicated, better now that in March, we have to improve, we need these steps forward, we have to lower the wings, it was two matches that we had in the barrel. You can not even draw a game that you had to win 2 or 3 to zero.
 
“On Mourinho? I was saying goodbye, I did not notice anything.”
 
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.