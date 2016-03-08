Chiellini reveals one thing Juventus did wrong vs Man Utd
08 November at 14:40Juventus suffered their first defeat of the season yesterday evening, losing 2-1 to Manchester United as the Red Devils fought back from 1-0 down, scoring twice in the last ten minutes to pick up an important win against the Bianconeri.
Speaking to Sky Sport after the game, Juventus captain and defender Giorgio Chiellini revealed his immediate thoughts, reflecting on what went wrong:
“There were many opportunities to close it, excellent game. We need teaching, if we want to get to Madrid we have to grow and learn from these mistakes. The details that make the difference, we deserved to win with two goals of difference.
“Today we had to finish the qualification, we are complicated, better now that in March, we have to improve, we need these steps forward, we have to lower the wings, it was two matches that we had in the barrel. You can not even draw a game that you had to win 2 or 3 to zero.
“On Mourinho? I was saying goodbye, I did not notice anything.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments