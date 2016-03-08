Chiellini reveals what he wants to do after retirement
17 October at 17:55Juventus captain Giorgio Chiellini spoke to FIFPro official website about the project ‘Mind the Gap’, a project that helps former footballers to prepare for a new career after their retirement. “When you are 20-25, you feel like you are indestructible, but you have to look ahead already. When you are 35 the career ends and there is one new life that begins.”
“I’d like to remain in the world of football after my retirement. Football is my biggest passion and I’d like to have a role behind the desk. I’d need to learn and gain experience without thinking that I already know everything just because I’ve played for Juve and the national team.”
Giorgio Chiellini, 34, has become Juventus' captain after the departure of Gigi Buffon last summer. His contract with the Old Lady expires in 2020. the Italian signed a two-year deal at the end of last season. He has 479 appearances with the Serie A giants.
Go to comments