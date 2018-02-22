Chiellini reveals what he will do without World Cup

Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini talked about his career on Monday night. “It was great to win the scudetto this season”, Chiellini said.



“It was a great emotion that I can only compare to the win of our first scudetto.”



“It will be a very different summer for me because I won’t play the Wold Cup. I want go as far as possible from here, somewhere where the time zone won’t allow me to watch many games.”



“The elimination still hurts, I am disappointing and it’s a very bad feeling that will take time to go away.”

