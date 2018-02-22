Chiellini reveals what he will do without World Cup
28 May at 20:25Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini talked about his career on Monday night. “It was great to win the scudetto this season”, Chiellini said.
“It was a great emotion that I can only compare to the win of our first scudetto.”
“It will be a very different summer for me because I won’t play the Wold Cup. I want go as far as possible from here, somewhere where the time zone won’t allow me to watch many games.”
“The elimination still hurts, I am disappointing and it’s a very bad feeling that will take time to go away.”
