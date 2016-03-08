Chiellini: 'Ronaldo makes us play beyond our limits. I want to return to Madrid for the UCL final'
19 February at 12:30Giorgio Chiellini and Juventus are preparing for the first league of the Champions League last 16 against Atletico Madrid. The Juventus captain spoke to Marca in an interview in view of tomorrow's matchup at the Wanda Metropolitano.
"Atletico? They are a team that has a more Italian than Spanish philosophy, with its very vertical style of play, they have high-quality players who can play well with the well but do not do so like Barcelona," he said.
"The Champions League an obsession? No, it is a goal that we are pursuing with serenity. We know that there are 5-6 teams able to win it but we want to return to the Wanda Metropolitano on June 1 (for the final).
"Being captain is a great honour. I've been at Juventus for 15 years and I consider it my second home. It is a responsibility for me to represent all those who are a part of this club, from the fans to the teammates and managers.
"Ronaldo? His arrival was important. In terms of personality, he covered the abyss left by Buffon's departure. Only a fool would have doubted his ability to score and assist.
"After having dominated in Italy for many years we could have thought we had reached the top but thanks to Cristiano we are going beyond our limits. We played two Champions League finals but we are missing the last step.
"If I am the best centre-back in the world? No. Atletico has one of the best - Godin but I also said it last year, Sergio Ramos is the best defender in the world. Manager or director in the future? I'll say, director, because the life of a coach is much more difficult. But when I retire I will take a sabbatical year," Chiellini concluded.
Go to comments