Chiellini's agent reveals return date

17 October at 18:55
The agent of Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini has revealed the time frame for when the defender could return to action for the bianconeri.

Chiellini sustained a serious knee injury in training during the beginning of the season and that has allowed Matthijs de Ligt regular football in the Serie A for the bianconeri.

In an interview that Chiellini's agent Davide Lippi gave to TMW Radio, he said: ​"His recovery proceeds positively and that boy is full of positivity. He is incredible. He works every day at a thousand per hour. He is making great strides.

"For the return to the field, I don't know the precise times, but certainly after the new year: end of January, February or March, but for the final part of the season he will surely be there.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus

Globetrotter

 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.