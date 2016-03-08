Chiellini's agent reveals return date

The agent of Juventus veteran Giorgio Chiellini has revealed the time frame for when the defender could return to action for the bianconeri.



Chiellini sustained a serious knee injury in training during the beginning of the season and that has allowed Matthijs de Ligt regular football in the Serie A for the bianconeri.



In an interview that Chiellini's agent Davide Lippi gave to TMW Radio, he said: ​"His recovery proceeds positively and that boy is full of positivity. He is incredible. He works every day at a thousand per hour. He is making great strides.



"For the return to the field, I don't know the precise times, but certainly after the new year: end of January, February or March, but for the final part of the season he will surely be there.

