Chiellini's father reveals support for Liverpool

The father of Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that he and his son will support Liverpool for the UEFA Champions League final against Real Madrid.



The Old Lady were knocked out by Real Madrid in the quarter-finals of the competition in controversial circumstances as contentious refereeing decisions by Michael Oliver had handed the Los Blancos a late penalty and had sent Gigi Buffon off in the final minutes.



Chiellini's father expressed their support in an interview with Mediaset Premium. He said: "Real is disagreeable. Giorgio and I support Liverpool. there is still the bitterness from the defeat at the Bernabeu.



"I do not know if I will watch the game, Real are is unpleasant because they always wins and this is a feeling normal".

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)