Chiellini: 'The tension led us to make errors'
08 September at 14:15Juventus star and Italian national team defender Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that the Azzurri made errors against Poland because of the tension.
Italy picked up a point against the Poles after failing to impress in the first half and improving in the second half to draw level. Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring for Poland, but a Jorginho spot-kick had drawn Roberto Mancini's men level towards the end of the game.
Chiellini was recently talking to Sky Sports about the 1-1 draw and he revealed that the tension led to the Azzurri making errors at the Renato Dall A'ara.
The defender said: "There was a lot of desire to win, but there was a bit of tension and this led us to commit some mistakes too.
"To start again, then in the second half we kept our lucidity tried to make our game. The draw I think is deserved".
