Juventus star and Italian national team defender Giorgio Chiellini has revealed that the Azzurri made errors against Poland because of the tension.Italy picked up a point against the Poles after failing to impress in the first half and improving in the second half to draw level. Piotr Zielinski opened the scoring for Poland, but a Jorginho spot-kick had drawn Roberto Mancini's men level towards the end of the game.Chiellini was recently talking to Sky Sports about the 1-1 draw and he revealed that the tension led to the Azzurri making errors at the Renato Dall A'ara.The defender said: "There was a lot of desire to win, but there was a bit of tension and this led us to commit some mistakes too."To start again, then in the second half we kept our lucidity tried to make our game. The draw I think is deserved".