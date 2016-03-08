Chiellini to make 500th appearance against Atleti

Giorgio Chiellini will resume his starting position tomorrow against Atlético Madrid. A special evening, that of Allianz Stadium, especially for him: the captain will in fact touch the 500 total appearances with the Juventus shirt.



-From the debut in 2005 to Serie B, up to inheriting the captains from Gigi Buffon. A long love story, the one between Chiellini and Juventus.



In the Champions League, he has already played - and lost - a final, the one against Real in Cardiff in 2017 (he was not on the field two years earlier, in Berlin against Barcelona). Now, in front of another team in Madrid, the 34-year-old defender wants to keep alive the hope of raising that Cup, and to act as captain. Meanwhile, Chiellini will enter into an exclusive lounge, that of Juventus players with at least 500 appearances in all competitions. Now Furino is only 28 appearances ahead, while another 52 games will be needed to match another legend such as Scirea.



In the gallery, the Top 5 of Juventus players for appearances:



