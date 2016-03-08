Chiellini warns Italy ahead of Greece clash
07 June at 18:15Juventus and Italy centre-back Giorgio Chiellini has spoken to the press at a conference on the eve of the Azzurri's match against Greece tomorrow.
"We are looking for a proactive game, but with great balance, we want to have the ball, to play, it is essential to have a balance, we look for help from everyone. We have two important games, the race will be difficult, both for the environmental situation and for that technique. We will have to play a great match.
"They have a pair of internationally renowned centre-backs. We all know them, they also have two players playing in Benfica as well as Manolas-Papastathopoulos. They have excellent players, there is a new philosophy. We expect a warm response, we will have to keep our antennas straight..."
