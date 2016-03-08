Chiellini: 'We have an affection and esteem for Pogba'
22 October at 21:50Juventus star defender Giorgio Chiellini has talked about the affection and esteem that the bianconeri have for Paul Pogba, with reports linking the Frenchman with a move back to the Turin based side.
Pogba joined United from Juve in the summer of 2016 for a then world record fee of about 89.7 million pounds. While he has shown glimpses of brilliance since then, Pogba has failed to reach his true potential.
Ahead of Juve's game against United at Old Trafford, Chiellini was asked by Sky Sports about Paul Pogba and the Italian revealed that Juve still have adorance for him, but it is not transfer related.
He said: "Paul, I'm sorry that every word of compliment for him is not connected to the market. We have seen him grow, there is affection and esteem, that he has always reciprocated."
Rumors have been strife about Pogba's broken relationship with Jose Mourinho and how he would leave the club if the Portuguese stays as the manager.
Barcelona did make an offer for the Frenchman in the summer, but the bid was rejected. Juve though are still being linked with him.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Kaustubh Pandey
Go to comments