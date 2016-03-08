Chiesa describes debut against Juventus as unforgettable

20 September at 10:00
Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa has spoken to Tuttosport in which he commented on several topics, including his favourite moment in Serie A.

"​The best day since I play football? The debut in Serie A was unforgettable. It was the first of the championship and we played against Juventus in Turin. It was really exciting. 

"My biggest dream? I have many, but it would be great to be able to win an important trophy with the national team.

"What do I do in my spare time? I really like being with my friends and my family. Even if I don't have much time, I really enjoy playing with the Playstation."

