Chiesa describes debut against Juventus as unforgettable
20 September at 10:00Fiorentina forward Federico Chiesa has spoken to Tuttosport in which he commented on several topics, including his favourite moment in Serie A.
"The best day since I play football? The debut in Serie A was unforgettable. It was the first of the championship and we played against Juventus in Turin. It was really exciting.
"My biggest dream? I have many, but it would be great to be able to win an important trophy with the national team.
"What do I do in my spare time? I really like being with my friends and my family. Even if I don't have much time, I really enjoy playing with the Playstation."
