Chiesa, Juve still in pole position, but Inter submit late offer



While it had been thought yesterday that Juventus had all-but-secured the signing of Federico Chiesa from Fiorentina, today the Gazzetta dello Sport claim that Inter have proposed an offer of their own for the winger.



The main selling point of their offer is thought to be that they would be able to offer the young Italian more minutes next season, to help him with his development. While he is a tremendous prospect there can be little doubt that he is not the finished article yet, and if he were to spend a season on the benches of Turin, it could hamper his development. Conte has indicated to the player’s entourage that he would be a central figure in his plans for Inter and that he would not need to worry about a lack of minutes at the Nerazzuri. Juventus have offered Chiesa a contract of over €5m net per season as they attempt to land the much coveted winger.