Chiesa remains with Italy squad amid injury concern
20 March at 16:15Yesterday, we reported that Federico Chiesa had suffered a flared-up injury to his left adductor. An injury originally suffered in Fiorentina's 1-1 draw with Lazio; it lay dormant until just yesterday when the Italian winger had to be removed from training with Roberto Mancini's Italian national team.
As a precautionary measure, Chiesa was removed from training; awaiting further tests to determine the severity of his injury.
According to what has been reported by Sky Sport, however, Chiesa merely has suffered from a slight muscle overload and, therefore, the injury is not too bad. Chiesa will participate in some training today and the Italian coaching and medical staff will assess as to whether or not he can feature in the first game against Finland, or the second against Liechtenstein.
Not only good news for Italians but this will come as good news for Fiorentina fans too; who would not have been best pleased if their forward, and one of their best at that, was suffering from a longer term injury.
