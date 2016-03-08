Chiesa reveals when he will decide his Fiorentina future

23 June at 16:45
Fiorentina owner Rocco Commisso seems confident that he will be able to keep hold of Italian starlet Federico Chiesa for at least another year. However, the player himself has given an interview after Italy U21's win over Belgium yesterday evening at the European Championships.

"​I have not heard from the club, I will talk about it with them at the end of the Euros. What I want now is to go to the semi-finals and play my cards there, then we'll see."

Chiesa is a reported target of Juventus, who seem eager to sign the young Italian winger.

