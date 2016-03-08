Chiesa set to stay at Fiorentina amid Juventus links

02 August at 13:45
Federico Chiesa's name has appeared frequently in the press throughout the last year. The Italian starlet has attracted interest from some top clubs in Italy and around Europe: including Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus.

However, according to what has been reported by La Repubblica, the starlet is set to stay at his current club, having been convinced to remain in Viola colours for at least another season. Perhaps next summer, his future will be decided but, for now, Chiesa will stay in Florence.

