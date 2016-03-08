Chiesa unhappy after failing to secure Juve move

07 September at 11:31
Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa is reportedly unhappy after being not able to complete the move to league rivals Juventus, as per Corriere dello Sport.

The 21-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the Turin-based club in the recently concluded transfer window but the deal did not materialise as Fiorentina maintained that the young star was not for sale.

As per the latest development, Chiesa is clearly unhappy as he had his heart set for the move and it is now become a challenge for Fiorentina and Italy to turn the mood of the highly-rated winger in the coming days.

