Chiesa wants Juventus move despite Commisso's words: the details

11 July at 15:30
Rocco Commisso wants to keep Federico Chiesa at Fiorentina at all costs and he has reiterated this on numerous occasions since his arrival in Italy. The president of the club wants to keep his starlet for at least another season but the player himself seemingly has a different view of the situation.

Chiesa wants to wear the Bianconeri shirt immediately. He will return from his vacation on July 15 and will join the team and Commisso in the United States to start pre-season preparations and feature in the International Champions Camp.

And according to La Stampa, after his arrival in the States, Chiesa will tell the president that he wants to move to Turin. In the meantime, the Bianconeri have put on the plate a five-year contract worth 5 million euros net per season.

