Chiesa was about to join Juventus: here is what happened

Fiorentina star Federico Chiesa was reportedly set to join Juventus this summer before something changed at the club.



Chiesa was heavily linked with Juventus and Inter too had drawn links with the son of Enrico Chiesa. Sky Italia also claimed that Chiesa had agreed personal terms with Juve.



Corriere Fiorentina claim that Chiesa was set for a move to Juve this past summer. His father had agreed a five-year deal with the Old Lady. He was promised a wage of five million euros a season.



But the change in the club's ownership changed everything. Merih Demiral and Leonardo Spinnazzola could have been parts of the deal before it fell through.