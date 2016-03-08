Chievo-AC Milan: Biglia in the field to regain fluidity in manoeuvres
09 March at 11:00The defence is working like a clock, while the attack a little less. But it is not so much a matter of individuals as it is of the scheme and the collective manoeuvres. In a nutshell, the "problem" is the offensive phase as a whole.
Gennaro Gattuso has a desire, or rather, a specific request: to accompany the results with convincing performances, creating and finalizing scoring opportunities throughout the match.
Against Chievo, who are last in the Serie A table and with the recovery of Lucas Biglia, writes Gazzetta dello Sport, there are the best conditions to achieve this goal. It is not right to say that this is the fault of Tiemoue Bakayoko but the Frenchman has his own way to interpret the role, more based on strength. Biglia, on the other hand, is the classic 'regista' involved in the management of balances.
In short, the Argentine, by nature, is more suitable for Gattuso to guarantee more fluidity in the manoeuvres. Recovering harmony in the games, Rino believes he has more chances to hold on to the third place.
