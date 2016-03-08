Chievo-AC Milan: Biglia in the field to regain fluidity in manoeuvres

09 March at 11:00
The defence is working like a clock, while the attack a little less. But it is not so much a matter of individuals as it is of the scheme and the collective manoeuvres. In a nutshell, the "problem" is the offensive phase as a whole.

Gennaro Gattuso has a desire, or rather, a specific request: to accompany the results with convincing performances, creating and finalizing scoring opportunities throughout the match.

Against Chievo, who are last in the Serie A table and with the recovery of Lucas Biglia, writes Gazzetta dello Sport, there are the best conditions to achieve this goal. It is not right to say that this is the fault of Tiemoue Bakayoko but the Frenchman has his own way to interpret the role, more based on strength. Biglia, on the other hand, is the classic 'regista' involved in the management of balances.

In short, the Argentine, by nature, is more suitable for Gattuso to guarantee more fluidity in the manoeuvres. Recovering harmony in the games, Rino believes he has more chances to hold on to the third place.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Chievo
Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.