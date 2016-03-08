Chievo-AC Milan: Conti and Castillejo expected to start

08 March at 21:45
AC Milan will face Chievo tomorrow in Serie A in an attempt to hold on to the third position in the Serie A table. Gennaro Gattuso called up 23 players for the fixture at the Bentegodi and is preparing a couple of changes in the team. Here is the probable line-up he will field tomorrow evening :
 

AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma G; Conti, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Laxalt; Kessie, Biglia, Paquetà; Suso, Piatek, Castillejo.

 
 
 

