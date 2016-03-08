Chievo-AC Milan: Statistics and curiosities ahead of the Serie A clash
09 March at 13:00AC Milan will face Chievo today at the Stadio Bentegodi and will look to hold on the third position in the Serie A standings. Waiting for the kick-off of the match this evening, Milan's official website highlighted 8 curiosities and statistics related to the matchup between the two sides.
1. Milan have conceded just four goals in their last 11 away games in Serie A against Chievo. However, they have conceded two goals in the last two matches at the Bentegodi.
2. From the beginning of December, Milan is the team that has conceded the least goals in the top 5 European leagues (five). Only Barcelona and Liverpool (nine each) have obtained more clean sheets than the Rossoneri (eight) in this period.
3. Milan have won four consecutive matches in the league. The last time the Rossoneri won five matches in a row was in March 2018, when they obtained their fifth victory also against Chievo.
4. The match is a clash between a team with the fewest time in the lead at home (85 minutes, Chievo) and one which has been in disadvantage for the least time away (73 minutes, Milan)
5. The match against Chievo will be Suso's 100th Serie A presence. In the first leg in October, the Spaniard made three assists: his personal record in a single match of the top league.
6. Krzysztof Piatek is the player who has scored the first goal of the match the most times this season in Serie A - two of these came with the Milan shirt: against Roma and Empoli.
7. Two of Hakan Calhanoglu's seven Serie A goals came against Chievo, including his first in the competition, in October 2017 at the Stadio Bentegodi.
8. This is the first Serie A showdown between Domenico Di Carlo and Gennaro Gattuso.
