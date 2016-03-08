Chievo, D'Anna: 'Juve? We played great it's too bad...'

Chievo Verona coach Lorenzo D'Anna spoke to Sky Sport after the Chievo-Juve game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" It's too bad that we didn't get any points because we played great. We were a little scared at first but then we gained momentum. Ronaldo? He is a great player but Juve have many great players, you can't just focus on him. We showed our fans that we were ready to fight even if it was against the champions...".