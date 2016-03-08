Chievo Verona goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino has revealed that he has received a get well soon message from Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo.Sorrentino was involved in a heavy collission with Ronaldo during Juventus' 3-2 win over Ronaldo and he was forced off a stretcher because of that. Following Sorrentino's injury, Juventus scored twice to comeback from 2-1 down to win the game.Sorrentino has thanked Ronaldo for a get well soon message that the Portuguese forward sent him after the Italian was stretchered off on Saturday.Sorrentino posted a message on his Facebook page. He said: "I received a message of speedy recovery from Cristiano Ronaldo. Thank you, legend."