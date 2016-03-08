Chievo, Sorrentino leaves game injured after contact with Ronaldo

Max Allegri's Juve ended up beating Chievo by a 3-2 score line today as Chievo played a great game.



There was some controversy late on as Cristiano Ronaldo bumped into Sorrentino as Mario Mandzukic then scored. The goal was ruled off because of the Ronaldo contact as Sorrentino seemed to be knocked out. He had to be subbed off as Bernardeschi scored the winning goal moments later. More to come on Sorrentino's situation right here on Calciomercato.com.