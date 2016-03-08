Chievo Verona reveal extent of Sorrentino injury in official statement
19 August at 12:30Chievo Verona were defeated 3-2 by Juventus in Verona yesterday, after actually leading the game 2-1 up until the 75th minute. An own-goal put the two teams level before Federico Bernardeschi scored the winner in injury-time. Just prior to this, however, Mario Mandzukic had a goal disallowed after a clash between Cristiano Ronaldo and 39-year-old Chievo goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino left the keeper on the ground and injured.
Sorrentino was forced to leave the field and was sent to hospital last night, where doctors worked to see the extent of the injuries suffered by the goalkeeper. In an official statement, Chievo Verona have confirmed that Sorrentino fractured his nose, suffered trauma to the left shoulder and also is suffering from cervical whiplash.
“AC Chievo Verona announce that goalkeeper Stefano Sorrentino, following a clash in the 41st minute of the second half of ChievoVerona - Juventus, suffered a fracture in his nasal bones, a bruised trauma to his left shoulder and a cervical whiplash injury. The fracture to the nasal bones was reduced to the Emergency Room of the Borgo Trento Hospital, where Sorrentino was transported at the end of the match to carry out the investigations. The Gialloblù goalkeeper was discharged from the Borgo Trento Hospital after having spent the necessary observation period.”
