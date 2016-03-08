Chievo vs. Napoli: Confirmed line-ups and live updates

The Bianconeri are currently 20 points ahead of Napoli, and with only six games to go after this round, Ancelotti's men are in need of the win to keep Juventus from setting a new record. On the other hand, Chievo will have a lot to fight for as they could be officially relegated tonight, unless they get away with all three points.

In less than an hour, Napoli will face Chievo away from home, which will be a decisive game for the league title. Should the Partenopei fail to win, then Juventus will have secured their eight consecutive Scudetto.