Chile coach: 'He can be out for 2-3 months'

Chile national team coach Reinaldo Rueda has revealed that Inter star Alexis Sanchez could be out of action for 2-3 months and can undergo surgery.



Sanchez was confirmed to have suffered a dislocated ankle in Chile's game against Colombia recently. He has returned to Milan for treatment and has already left the national team camp.



Ahead of Chile's game against Guinea, Rueda told reporters at a press conference about Sanchez's condition.



He said: ​"He could end up under the knife. Inter, his club, will decide that. We could lose him for upto two or three months. It's a shame because he had returned to playing for Inter and had scored two goals, playing in the Champions League as well.



"He was happy and super-motivated, now we have to wait for these decisive hours."