Chinese club makes offer for Inter star Perisic
22 June at 17:35Serie A giants Inter have received an offer for their winger Ivan Perisic from Shanghai Shenhua.
Perisic has been one of Inter's key players over the last three seasons although his performances this past season weren't as good as the previous ones. The 31-year-old appeared in 34 Serie A games this season, scoring eight times and scoring thrice.
Gazzetta dello Sport state that Shenhua are the club that is highly interested in the Croatian and they have already made an offer for the player.
The offer presented is 25 million euros and it is a three-year deal with a wage of 12 million euros a season. But Perisic is not convinced about going to China and still wants to stay in Europe.
Shenhua have also made contact to bring Stephan El Shaarawy to China and are preparing an offer for the Italian, whose current deal runs out in the summer of 2020.
