Chinese clubs revive interest in Lazio star

Ciro Immobile is currently experiencing a very positive moment in his career and is building on his amazing campaign last season, proving that his form was not a coincidence. The Lazio striker also just renewed his contract with Lazio until 2023 and the Biancoceleste want to keep hold of the Italian.



But there is some interest in the 28-year-old and not exactly interest that would probably flatter a player who is in his prime.



According to reports, after interest a year and a half ago, Chinese clubs have revived their interest in Immobile in view of the January transfer market. However, as mentioned, Lazio deem the player unsellable, which was confirmed with the contract renewal.



Immobile has scored 4 Serie A goals so far this season in 7 matches, adding another goal in two Europa League clashes. These are numbers that indicate that the player could potentially replicate last season when he scored 41 goals across all competitions for Lazio.