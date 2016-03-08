Chinese giants give Inter welcome boost in pursuit of Roma star
09 June at 18:05According to the latest reports from Rome-based newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Inter are determined to sign Radja Nainggolan from Roma during this summer’s transfer window.
Over the course of the past few months, the Belgian has repeatedly been linked with a move to Chinese Super League champions Guangzhou Evergrande. However, Fabio Cannavaro’s side confirmed the arrival of Anderson Talisca on a six-month loan deal yesterday, leaving them unable to recruit any more foreign players due to government restrictions.
Nerazzurri coach Luciano Spalletti would relish the opportunity to work alongside his former pupil once again, having been able to get the very best out of him during their spell together in the Italian capital.
Ironically, the Giallorossi were previously said to be closing in on a deal to sign the aforementioned Brazilian playmaker, so it remains to be seen how they will react to the fact that he is no longer available.
(Corriere dello Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
