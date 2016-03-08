Chinese Super League introduces salary cap: all the stars that could leave

The Chinese Super League has introduced a salary cap for foreign players limiting the weekly wages to £49 thousand. This will not apply to players already present in the league, as they signed their contracts under previous regulations.



However, after their agreements expire, they will fall under these regulations and will thus be limited by the salary cap. For this reason, many stars could choose to leave the country and it is very likely that many other stars will now not be as tempted by the opportunity of playing in China as before.



