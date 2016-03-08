Chiricheș ready to prove his worth at Sassuolo
12 September at 17:20Italian Serie A outfit Sassuolo’s newly-signed defender Vlad Chiriches has expressed his excitement after joining the new club.
The 29-year-old—who joined Neroverdi on-loan from league rivals Napoli—was presented on Thursday and while talking to the media, the former Tottenham Hotspur player revealed that he is looking forward to a new challenge at Sassuolo.
"It's a new experience and a new challenge and I'm happy to be here,” said Chiriches. “I asked for references from friends and they all spoke well of the club. There's a great club with a very good coach who convinced me to come and join him. It doesn't matter if according to the newspapers I wasn't on the list of defenders as now I'm here."
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments