Chiricheș ready to prove his worth at Sassuolo

12 September at 17:20
Italian Serie A outfit Sassuolo’s newly-signed defender Vlad Chiriches has expressed his excitement after joining the new club.

The 29-year-old—who joined Neroverdi on-loan from league rivals Napoli—was presented on Thursday and while talking to the media, the former Tottenham Hotspur player revealed that he is looking forward to a new challenge at Sassuolo.

"It's a new experience and a new challenge and I'm happy to be here,” said Chiriches. “I asked for references from friends and they all spoke well of the club. There's a great club with a very good coach who convinced me to come and join him. It doesn't matter if according to the newspapers I wasn't on the list of defenders as now I'm here."

For more updates, please visit our home page.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Napoli
Sassuolo

Globetrotter

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.