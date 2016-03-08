Chirico: 'Bernardeschi, home or away makes no difference!'

Not just Dybala and Higuain. Last summer Fabio Paratici tried to give away another asset in the Juventus locker room too. That man is Bernardeschi as reported via Calciomercato.



Brought in from Fiorentina in July 2017 for 40 million. His fellow countryman and friend Buffon once expressed his true feelings about about him: "Bernardeschi is a portent of nature".



Juventus did everything in its power to sign Federico, however, last August there were constant rumours of a trade with Barcelona for Rakitic. The blaugrana however, seemed to distinguish that the deal was not inclined in their favour, and thus would not cooperate with the Italian champions.



One thing is for sure, unless Berna starts to gather some real fan favourite form, his name will constantly be in the mercato spotlight.

Anthony Privetera