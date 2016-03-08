Choirs against Balotelli, sentence suspended for Verona incident
20 December at 22:55The memory of Verona against the closure of the "East Armchairs" sector of the Bentegodi stadium following the racist chants directed against Mario Balotelli was partially accepted . The sentence has been suspended as reports calciomercato.com.
The press release from the FIGC stated:
"The FIGC National Court of Appeal, on the appeal filed by Hellas Verona FC with Stefano Fanini concerning the closure for an effective day of competition, with immediate effect, of the East Armchairs sector and having completed a further investigation supplement requested from the Federal Prosecutor's Office."
It was established following today's discussion hearing that the complaint was definitively partially accepted and, as a result, resulted in the closure of only sector 8 of the East Armchairs of the Bentegodi Stadium, also granting the conditional suspension of the sanction.
"Hellas Verona FC welcomes the decision taken by the National Court of Appeal following the complaint proposed by the Club and the related discussion hearings, with which it reformed the decision taken by the Sports Judge limiting, rather than to the entire East Armchair Sector, the closure to sector 8 of the same, with further concession of the conditional suspension for a trial year, thus canceling the immediate commencement of the sanction ".
Anthony Privetera
