Chosing Dzeko over Icardi: Right call?

Inter Milan are about to enter a new era – the era of Antonio Conte – and there are changes which are expected to come with the arrival of the former Italy manager.



The most notable of those changes will be of the player leading the team in front of the goal as it is expected that the Nerazzurri will be signing AS Roma striker Edin Dzeko to replace star forward Mauro Icardi.



Here, the question arise whether it is the right move for the Serie A giants to sign the Bosnia and Herzegovina striker in place of the Argentina international? And the answer is most likely no.



There are number of reasons to back that claim and the first one is the both striker’s form in the previous campaign where Icard had a much better record than the current AS Roma striker as he has scored 11 in 29 appearances whereas Dzeko has only scored nine in 33 outings.



Another reason to believe that Inter in general and manager Antonio Conte in particular will be making a mistake by selecting Dzeko over Icardi is that the former is already 33-year-old and entering in the final phase of his career whereas the latter is just 26-year-old and will be entering the prime of his career.



Yes some people will claim that letting Icardi go is a right move by Conte as he has disciplinary issues – which in all fairness is right – but it is also worth noting that good strikers are hard to come by – something Chelsea learnt in a hard way under Conte as well when they let go their star man Diego Costa because of his disciplinary issues and replaced him with Alvaro Morata – a move which never worked for any party.



Therefore, it is important to note here that Conte must revisit this club’s policy and try to find a way to keep the biggest star at the club.

