Christian Eriksen, definitive yes to Inter for January move but no deal with Spurs yet
15 January at 11:55English Premier League outfit Tottenham Hotspur’s star midfielder Christian Eriksen has made up his mind for a move to the Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan in the January transfer window.
The Denmark international is in the final year of his contract with the North London-based club and has rejected a number of offers for an extension.
As per the latest development, Eriksen has agreed for a move to Inter but that agreement is only valid for the January transfer window as the player would like to agree on new terms if he will move in the summer as a free-agent.
For this purpose, yesterday, Inter’s hierarchy have made their first official offer to Spurs for the 27-year-old worth of €10 million, which is some way short of the English club’s valuation of the player of €20 million.
However, both clubs remain in contact and a deal is likely to be agreed with the option of including bonuses linked with the performances of the player.
Fabrizio Romano
