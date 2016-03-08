Christian Eriksen: 'I want to decide my future like in Football Manager'
03 September at 17:35Tottenham Hotspur star Christian Eriksen has revealed that he wants to decide his future like they do in Football Manager.
The Dane has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League giants, with Real Madrid, Juventus and Manchester United some of the names being linked. He had previously talked about possibly moving onto a new challenge but he has stayed at Spurs for atleast till January.
In an interview that the Ajax youth product gave to the Guardian, he talked about his future.
He said: “I wish I could decide myself, like you can do in the [computer game] Football Manager, but I can’t do that sadly. I don’t think it was wrong [to say that it was time for a new challenge]. But this is football and you never know what happens in football. A lot of things play a part.”
When asked about rumors linking him with a move to Real Madrid, he said: “It is not a problem for me to empty my head [and get away from it]. I don’t read a lot of what is written. I have been doing this for many years now and there have been a lot of rumours.
“A lot has been written, that I have been to Madrid to look for a house and so on, but it really doesn’t disrupt my life at all. The summer holidays were great. We went to Asia. It is always good to travel to the other side of the world.”
