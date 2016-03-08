Christian Vieri: Everyone’s jealous that Juve signed Ronaldo

Christian Vieri claims everyone’s jealous that Juventus pulled out 100 notes and signed Cristiano Ronaldo.



“CR7 arrived in Italy at 33,” Vieri began, speaking on DAZN.



“Everyone says that’s old but in reality they’re just jealous because Juve pulled out 100 notes and bought him. They took the number one and brought him to Italy.



“He scores a lot, he’s got over 600 goals and scores 50 a season: left foot, right foot, head. He scores every Sunday, he’s a goal machine.”

