Christian Vieri: 'VAR is a scam, this was disgusting'
31 October at 19:45Former Inter and Juventus striker Christian Vieri was unimpressed with the usage of VAR in yesterday’s games when talking to Italian talk show Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com.
"VAR is a scam. Who are the leaders of VAR? Tomorrow morning, they have to resign, this was disgusting.”
Yesterday saw two games in particular that drew a lot of criticism for their usage or lack thereof VAR, namely Napoli’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta, where the Partenopei were shocked a penalty check wasn’t made, and in Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Genoa, where some felt that Cristiano Ronaldo fell a little too easily in the box for the 96th minute penalty.
Apollo Heyes
