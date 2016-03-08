Christian Vieri: 'VAR is a scam, this was disgusting'

31 October at 19:45
Former Inter and Juventus striker Christian Vieri was unimpressed with the usage of VAR in yesterday’s games when talking to Italian talk show Tiki Taka via Calciomercato.com.
 
"VAR is a scam. Who are the leaders of VAR? Tomorrow morning, they have to resign, this was disgusting.”
 
Yesterday saw two games in particular that drew a lot of criticism for their usage or lack thereof VAR, namely Napoli’s 2-2 draw against Atalanta, where the Partenopei were shocked a penalty check wasn’t made, and in Juventus’ 2-1 victory over Genoa, where some felt that Cristiano Ronaldo fell a little too easily in the box for the 96th minute penalty.

For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Atalanta
Genoa
Inter
Juventus
Napoli
 
We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.