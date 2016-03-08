Christillin admits Conte wanted Juventus return but Agnelli said no

Italian sports official and FIFA council member Evelina Christillin has spoken on the day of Inter Milan versus Juventus about Antonio Conte, amongst other topics, to the Corriere Torino.



'Conte is one of the best, one who can squeeze blood from turnips, even if this time he has no turnips. I saw them on TV against Barcelona, and for 60 minutes they played a super game. The petition to remove the star? It would be a great nonsense, you just have to say thank you.



'​On the bench of Inter there is Antonio Conte, who is a symbol of Juve. And then there will also be rival Marotta, another important person in Juventus history in recent years. The affection for them is unchanged, but a few enemies will be there.



'​We know that Conte would willingly return to Juventus, but there were very specific "no"'s for his return. We say familiar (Agnelli ed.) and the company.'