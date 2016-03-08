CIES accuses Inter and Juve of 'highly and artificially inflated' capital gains

03 July at 09:45
Since the introduction of Financial Fair Play regulations, capital gains have become a hot topic in the world of Italian football, with many clubs obliged to reach a certain figure every year by selling their play, most notably Inter Milan and Roma.

For example, Inter earned 121 million in capital gains since 2014, selling players from their youth sector. The last case is represented by Pinamonti, sold to Genoa for 18 million euros. This move attracted the criticism of CIES, an independent observatory based in Switzerland specialized on the statistical analysis of football.

"Pinamonti transfer for highly and artificially inflated fee is only one of the many transfers and swap deals concluded to circumvent UEFA financial fair=play. How to turn a good idea into a mess. Italian clubs show the way, who follows?" they wrote on Twitter.

After one Inter fan confronted the Tweet with examples of Juventus' capital gains, naming the likes of Sturaro, Audero, Cerri, Orsolini, Caldara etc., CIES responded: "Maybe not all of them but many other good examples and who knows how many there are still."

