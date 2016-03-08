CIES, Dybala is the most valuable player of the Serie A

The CIES (football stats) recently published a list of the most valuable players of each of the top European clubs. In Italy, it is Paulo Dybala who is the most valuable player ahead of his Juve teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (since age is a big factor in these rankings). Lorenzo Insigne, Mauro Icardi, Krzysztof Piatek are the most valuable players of Napoli, Inter and AC Milan respectively.



In Spain, Courtois is Real Madrid's most valuable player where is Lionel Messi is the top Barcelona player. In the French league, Kylian Mbappé has the edge over his PSG teammate Neymar as the young French star is worth 228 million euros as he is the most valuable player in the world according to the CIES. As for the EPL, Tottenham's Harry Kane is the most valuable player in the English league as he was given a 198 million euros value, which is a little more than players like Sterling and Salah.



You can view the top 10 most valuable players of the Serie A (per team except for Ronaldo).