CIES, Messi is worth more than Cristiano Ronaldo
02 April at 21:25The CIES (football stats) recently published a list of the most valuable players of each of the top European clubs (via Sky Sport). In Italy, it is Paulo Dybala who is the most valuable player ahead of his Juve teammate Cristiano Ronaldo (since age is a big factor in these rankings). In Spain, Courtois is Real Madrid's most valuable player where is Lionel Messi is the top Barcelona player. In the French league, Kylian Mbappé has the edge over his PSG teammate Neymar as the young French star is worth 228 million euros as he is the most valuable player in the world according to the CIES. As for the EPL, Tottenham's Harry Kane is the most valuable player in the English league as he was given a 198 million euros value, which is a little more than players like Sterling and Salah.
