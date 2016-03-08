>80 goals scored in last 2 seasons, not yet 25 years old: @HKane (€201 M) overtakes @neymarjr (€195 M) as world most expensive footballer from a transfer value perspective; top 100 for big-5 league players in the latest @CIES_Football Weekly Post at https://t.co/PstaW1FE2U pic.twitter.com/393Bfx6TEo — CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) June 4, 2018

As per the CIES Observatory's list of the most valuable, Harry Kane is the most valuable player in the world right now.Kane has become one of the world's best strikers over the last four seasons and has become a vital part of Tottenham Hotspur's side since making an impact back in 2014. This season, the Englishman found the back of the net 30 times in the Premier League.CIES Observatory recently released a list of the valuable players in the world, with Kane topping the list and being more valuable than Lionel Messi and Neymar.Kane's Tottenham teammates Dele Alli and Christian too make the list, with Alli at sixth and Eriksen at 20th.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)