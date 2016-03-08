Cillessen confirms he will leave Barcelona in the summer

29 April at 13:45
Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has revealed that he will leave the Catalan club in the summer to play regular football for the first team.

The 30-year-old Dutchman was signed by the Spanish giants the summer of 2016 from Ajax for a fee of 13 million euros. Since then though, the former World Cup finalist and semi-finalist has failed to play enough. This season, he has only appeared in the Copa Del Rey and once in the Champions League.

In an interview with Ziggo Sport recently though, Cillessen has confirmed that he wishes to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.

He said: "First I will go on vacation and then I hope to find a new club where I can play, because I want to play."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.