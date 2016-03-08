Cillessen confirms he will leave Barcelona in the summer

Barcelona goalkeeper Jasper Cillessen has revealed that he will leave the Catalan club in the summer to play regular football for the first team.



The 30-year-old Dutchman was signed by the Spanish giants the summer of 2016 from Ajax for a fee of 13 million euros. Since then though, the former World Cup finalist and semi-finalist has failed to play enough. This season, he has only appeared in the Copa Del Rey and once in the Champions League.



In an interview with Ziggo Sport recently though, Cillessen has confirmed that he wishes to leave Barcelona at the end of the season.



He said: "First I will go on vacation and then I hope to find a new club where I can play, because I want to play."