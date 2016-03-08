Cillessen hints at Arsenal and Liverpool snub as Barca keeper looking to forget horror year



Holland and Barcelona goalkeeper, Jasper Cillessen, talked about his future to Mundo Deportivo.



"For the moment I don't know what will happen, after this tournament (Nations League) I will go on holiday with friends and we'll see. My agent takes care of it. Valencia? A great team, but I don't know if I will be there because nobody talked to my agent ".



The Barca second choice keeper looks almost certain to leave the Nou Camp this summer after he has been overtaken in the pecking order by ter Stegan. The Dutchman has been linked with a move to the Premier league the past with both Arsenal and Liverpool rumoured to be interested.



Cillessen told Spanish newspaper Marca that he hopes to forget his year as soon as he can after losing a second final in a short space of time.



"This is the second final I've lost in a small amount of time, it hurts," the goalkeeper said.



"I have to take a decision with my agent. But first, I want to have a rest,"



"In general, it's been a difficult season with little game-time, various injuries and lots of trips.



"And I've lost two finals. I want to forget this year as quickly as possible."





