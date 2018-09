Cipriano's agent reveals that his client was close to Lazio...

Santos player Gustavo Cipriano was linked to Lazio this past summer as his agent spoke on the matter to the press, here is what he had to say: " Lazio? Cipriano dreamed about Lazio all summer but he is now focused on Santos. I can confirm that there were talks with Lazio this past summer but Santos wanted to keep him..". For more news visit Calciomercato.com.