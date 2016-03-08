Circumstances which led Milan to back off from perusing Sensi

Stefano Sensi is having an outstanding time with his new club Inter Milan where he on a season-long loan from Sassuolo with an option to make the deal permanent come the end of the season for €25 million.However, the 24-year-old has caught the eye of AC Milan Technical Director Paolo Maldini during the recently concluded transfer window who made him his prime target as well.However, the Rossoneri failed to acquire the services of the Italy international because of the high demands made by Sassuolo and paved the way for his departure to Milan’s city rivals Inter.