City and Real Madrid chiefs challenge Marotta for best CEO in Europe
22 September at 10:20Juventus vs Real Madrid is a rivalry that is happening on and off the pitch. The clubs have been battling it out in the Champions League for the past few seasons and now, there is a rivalry off the pitch as well.
Juve new signing, Cristiano Ronaldo and Real Madrid’s Luka Modric are fighting it out for the Ballon d’Or. But that’s not the only off-field battle between the two clubs. Giuseppe Marotta is in the running to be named as the Best CEO of the year in Europe but faces a battle from Manchester City’s Ferran Soriano and Real Madrid’s Jose Angel Sanchez.
Sanchez remains the favourite right now as Los Blancos are the reigning Champions League winners. However, the growth of Juve, especially with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, is expected to help Marotta win the title.
The three are sure to finish on the podium as they are the finalists. It started with 120 other CEO’s but has rounded down to these top 3 men.
